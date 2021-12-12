Drunk driving: car and truck collide in Telangana; 3 killed

Hyderabad: Three people were killed and one injured in a road accident where a car collided with a truck at Dundigal on the city outskirts late on Saturday night. According to the police, the incident took place when a car carrying four persons rammed into a lorry stationed on the road near Coca Cola road stretch.

Three of the occupants Charan, Ganesh, and Sanjay all natives of Andhra Pradesh died on the spot while their friend Ashok sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment. The victims, who were private firm employees, were residing at Nizampet in the city.

Also read: ‘Gate of Terror’: Saudi Arabia bans Tablighi Jamaat

The police said that they suspected Charan who was driving the car, was under the influence of alcohol and drove the vehicle in a rash manner resulting in accident. They added that a case has been lodged and a probe on the matter is underway.