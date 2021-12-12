Dubai based airline announces resumption of flights

Dubai: Dubai based air carrier FlyDubai has announced that it will resume commercial passenger flights to Hargeisa in Somaliland from December 18. FlyDubai will operate a thrice-a-week service to Hargeisa Egal International Airport (HGA). The airline suspended passenger flight services due to operational reasons.

‘We look forward to working closely with the Somaliland Civil Aviation and Airports Authority and other regulatory authorities to provide a convenient option for travel to Dubai and beyond with a three-times weekly service’, FlyDubai said in a statement.

FlyDubai founded in 2009 is at present operating flights that fly to more than 90 destinations in 46 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Europe, the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent.