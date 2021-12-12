Dubai Shopping Festival 2022: Raffle draw, concerts, fireworks and  discounts up to 90% announced

Dubai: The 27th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival will be held from December 15, 2021 to January 30, 2022. Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced concerts, raffle draws, discounts up to 90%, fireworks, laser shows and family entertainment shows for visitors.

The DFRE informed that more than 1,000 brands and over 4,000 outlets will take part in the sales during the festival.

The opening ceremony will witness the performance of Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees Fathi and Egyptian artist Mohamed Hamaki. The ceremony will be held at Burj Park. Entry tickets is priced at Dh75.

The organizers also announced a mega cash draw for Dh750,000 and a gold raffle where one shopper can take home up to a quarter kilogram of gold.