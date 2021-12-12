Filmmaker Ali Akbar converts to Hinduism after his followers celebrate Gen Rawat’s death

Malayalam film director Ali Akbar has announced that he and his wife have lost faith in his religion and will convert to Hinduism, condemning the disrespectful reactions of some Islamists who allegedly posted smileys below posts on social media about the untimely death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.

In a video posted on social media on Friday, the Kerala filmmaker said, ‘Today, I am throwing away an attire I received by birth. From today onwards, I am not a Muslim. I am an Indian. That is my reply to those who posted thousands of smiling emoticons against India’.

The bulk of those who reacted with happy emoticons and celebrated the news of CDS Rawat’s death, according to Akbar, were Muslims. ‘They did this because Rawat had taken several actions against Pakistan and militants in Kashmir. Despite seeing these public posts, which insulted a brave officer and the nation, none of the top Muslim leaders reacted. I cannot be part of such a religion’, he said.

Akbar further proclaimed that he and his wife Lucyamma would reject Islam and convert to Hinduism. He also gave himself the name Ramasimhan and stated, ‘My name will be Ramasimhan from tomorrow. Ramasimhan is a personality who was killed for sticking to culture. From tomorrow you can call me Ramasimhan. That is a good name’.

The filmmaker, on the other hand, made it plain that he would not compel his girls to convert to Christianity, instead of allowing them to make their own decisions. Akbar also deleted his old Facebook account and announced the news on a new one.

On Wednesday, General Rawat, his wife, and 11 other people were killed in an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crash near Conoor, Tamil Nadu. Kritika and Tarini Rawat, General Rawat’s daughters immersed their parents’ ashes in the Ganga at Haridwar earlier on Saturday, bidding their parents farewell.