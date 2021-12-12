Five arrested for drug smuggling in Oman

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has arrested five African nationals for trying to smuggle drug in to the country. The ROP also seized 300 packages of khat from them. The operation was carried out jointly with the Royal Army of Oman.

Also Read: This one rupee note will fetch you Rs 7 lakh

Khat or qat is a stimulant drug found in the leaves of an East African shrub that contains cathinone and cathine. It is mostly grown in Yemen and some African countries.

Earlier the ROP had arrested a gang of eight African nationals on charges of stealing money from vehicles.