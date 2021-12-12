From online to the space now! Classes from the outer space by China; get the details

Chinese astronauts webcast a live science class for school students from five cities from the country’s under-construction space station on Thursday. Astronauts from China’s Shenzhou 13 took the initiative to give live Physics classes to young school children from the Tiangong space station.

Astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping, and Ye Guangfu lead this scientific lecture, which begins at 2:40 am EST. The astronauts offered them a virtual tour of the station and discussed biological cell behaviour, movement in microgravity, their life and work aboard the Tianhe space station module, and more, in the session.

During the session, Wang Yaping, the sole woman aboard the station, served as the primary instructor. The session was part of the ‘Tiangong Classroom’ series, which is named after the Chinese space station. The goal of this series is to raise awareness of space and science among young children, as well as to pique their interest in these subjects.

This is not the first time that China has attempted such an endeavour. Wang Yaping gave his first lecture to 60 million Chinese youngsters while onboard the Tiangong 1 space lab in 2013, during her maiden spacewalks.