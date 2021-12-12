‘Gate of Terror’: Saudi Arabia bans Tablighi Jamaat

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has stunned the Islamic world by imposing a ban on Tablighi Jamaat, the Islamist proselytising movement, calling it ‘one of the gates of terrorism’ and ‘danger to the society’. The Minister of Islamic Affairs made the announcement on social media, directing the mosques to warn people against associating with them, during the Friday sermon.

His Excellency the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr.#Abdullatif Al_Alsheikh directed the mosques' preachers and the mosques that held Friday prayer temporary to allocate the next Friday sermon 5/6/1443 H to warn against (the Tablighi and Da’wah group) which is called (Al Ahbab) — Ministry of Islamic Affairs ?? (@Saudi_MoiaEN) December 6, 2021

The Saudi government has also asked mosques to inform people about the danger that Tablighi Jamaat poses to society. Minister Dr Abdullatif Al Al-Sheikh also instructed that the mosques should include a declaration of the ‘misguidance, deviation and danger of this group’ and note that it is one of the ‘gates of terrorism, even if they claim otherwise’. In addition, they should mention their ‘most prominent mistakes’, that they are a ‘danger to society’ and are asked to issue a statement that ‘affiliation with partisan groups, including (the Tablighi and Da’wah Group) is prohibited in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’.

3- Mention their danger to society.

4- Statement that affiliation with partisan groups, including (the Tablighi and Da’wah Group) is prohibited in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. — Ministry of Islamic Affairs ?? (@Saudi_MoiaEN) December 6, 2021

Tablighi Jamaat, a transnational Sunni Islamic missionary movement that focuses on exhorting Muslims and encouraging fellow members to follow the pure form of Sunni Islam. With the ban, the group will face a slow death in many parts of the world because Saudi’s charities have been the chief source of funds for the movement. Some governments may also follow the suit, but many countries which have substantial Tablighi populations, like Malaysia and Indonesia, Bangladesh and Pakistan, might find it difficult to be brought to practice.