Gen Rawat merges with the Holy Ganga… Adios, Sir !

The ashes of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were submerged in the Ganga River in Haridwar on Saturday, a day after their cremation in Delhi.

A large number of people, including saints and former Army service personnel, were present to pay tribute at the Ganga ghat, including Army officials, Union minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt, Uttarakhand assembly speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal, state cabinet ministers Swami Yatishwaranand, Dhan Singh Rawat, Haridwar Mayor Anita Sharma, and Rishikesh Mayor Anita Mamgain.

Kritika and Tarini Rawat, General Rawat’s daughters, submerged the ashes at the VIP Ganga Ghat outside Har-Ki-Pauri. At the Ghat, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also met with them.

As people gathered in vast numbers at the VIP ghat and the nearby NH-58 highway, local priests conducted the ceremonies while chanting hymns.

Former army troops and young men shouted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ (Hail Mother India) and ‘Bipin Rawat Amar Rahe’ (May Bipin Rawat’s legacy live on forever) in honour of the senior-most Army commander who was born in Saina village in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district.

The contribution of Gen Bipin Rawat as Army Chief of Staff, CDS, and his strong ties to Uttarakhand were emphasised by the Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism. ‘Had met Gen Bipin Rawat on November 9 last month on the occasion of Uttarakhand Foundation Day. It is an immense loss to the country and we pray for peace for the departed soul’, said MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt.

The immersion ceremonies were done in the Ganga ghat by priests Pt Aditya and Pt Abhinav Vashistha.