Hackers don’t spare even PM Modi’s Twitter account! Read on:

In the early hours of Sunday, a hacking attempt was made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official Twitter account. The matter was raised after the Prime Minister’s official Twitter account, @narendramodi, posted at 2.24 a.m. on December 12 that the country has ‘officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender.’

‘Bitcoin has been declared as legal tender in India. The government has officially purchased 500 bitcoins and is distributing them to all citizens of the country,’ stated a tweet from the hacked account. Within seconds after the tweet’s posting, multiple screenshots of the now-deleted message circulated on the social networking site.

Given the PM’s penchant for delivering bombshell news at dramatic hours, several people were eager to bring out the possibility of a hack, but there was some misunderstanding regarding the news itself. The announcements of the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, as well as the recent Covid 19 lockdowns, were made in a similarly dramatic manner, although via television.

Within an hour, the Prime Minister’s Office reacted with a clarification on the hack. PM Narendra Modi’s Twitter account ‘was temporarily compromised,’ according to the PMO’s verified Twitter account, @PMOIndia.