Harley-Davidson recalls Pan America 1250

New Delhi: Harley-Davidson has officially issued a recall for the new Pan America 1250 adventure motorcycle. The recall affects 2,689 units of the motorcycle built between March 8 and October 13, including bikes sold in India.

The US company said that the affected bikes have seat base failure issues. The ADV stems from the rear seat base is said to be not properly installed and this could result in base fracture or damage in prolonged usage. The bikes will be fitted with a new seat base for free of coast.

The bike was launched in India earlier this year. The bike is powered by a Revolution Max – 1,252 cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine which produces 150 bhp of power at 9,000 rpm and 127 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. It is priced Rs 16.90 lakh in India.