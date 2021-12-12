‘He understands neither Hindu nor Hindutva’: VHP leader slams Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national joint general secretary Surendra Jain responded to Rahul Gandhi’s claims on Monday, slamming the Congress leader by stating that he does not have an understanding of either Hindu or Hindutva.

‘Rahul Gandhi is among the most confused leaders in Indian politics. He does not know what he says and means. He has an understanding of neither Hindus nor Hindutva. He does not even know whether he should share his gotra with his father’s maternal grandfather or with his grandfather. Hindu always tells his gotra by associating it with Dada (Grandfather). He should tell what their gotra is? What his clan is? What happened to their grandfather that Rahul Gandhi wants to hide’, Jain was quoted by ANI.

Responding to the mention of Mahatma Gandhi made by the Congress MP during the rally in Jaipur, Jain alleged that the leader has not read about Mahatma Gandhi either. ‘Mahatma Gandhi had said that Swaraj meant Ramraj and also defined Ramraj. He had said that as soon as the country becomes independent, we will end religious conversion and cow slaughter. What does Rahul have to say to this? The people he aims to target also talk about these same things’, the VHP leader added.

Earlier, addressing a rally against rising inflation in Jaipur, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the inflation and suffering in the country are caused due to Hindutvadis. Rahul called out to kick out Hindutvadis once again adding that the rule of Hindus have to be brought to the country.