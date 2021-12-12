‘Kashi Vishwanath Dham will give a new, global identity to Varanasi’: Yogi Adithyanath

Varanasi: Ahead of the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the ‘Dham’ will give a new global identity to Varanasi.

‘Kashi Vishwanath temple will be presented as a new ‘Dham’ to the nation and world. It will be inaugurated by PM Modi tomorrow, whose vision and guidance have played a key role. This ‘Dham’ will give a new, global identity to Varanasi’, the Chief Minister said while reviewing the preparation for the inauguration.

Also read: PM to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi from Monday, during which he will inaugurate phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores. According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), ‘at around 1 PM on 13 December, Prime Minister will visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offer prayers, after which he will inaugurate phase 1 of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores’. The foundation stone of the project was laid by the Prime Minister on March 8, 2019.