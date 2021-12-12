Kerala reports first Omicron case: Health Ministry

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Department informed that the first case of ‘Omicron’ Variant of Covid-19 was reported in the state. Reportedly a male passenger from Ernakulam who recently returned from UK and landed at Kochi international airport via Abu Dhabi had tested positive with the variant.

The person who was tested positive for Omicron flew to Abu Dhabi from the UK and reached Kochi airport on December 6 in the Etihad airlines flight. Health Minister Veena George stated that the patient’s condition is stable and there is no need to panic.

Also read: What next now? Japan innovates mask which glow on detection of Covid virus

The minister also notified that his wife and mother-in-law who accompanied him to Kochi has also been tested Covid positive. His contacts have been traced and the 149 passengers who travelled with him on the flight are alerted about the matter. With this case, the total number of Omicron cases in the country has touched 38 on Sunday.