Know the health benefits of sex

Dec 12, 2021, 11:39 pm IST

Sex is an integral part of the life. It has many benefits. Sex not only feels good, it can also be good for you.

Here are some benefits of sex:

Improves cardiac health: A good sex life is good for your heart. As per a study conducted by New England Research Institute, men who had sex at least twice a week were half as likely to die of heart disease as men who had sex rarely.

Reduces chance of Prostate cancer: As per a study, men who ejaculated frequently (at least 21 times a month) were less likely to get prostate cancer.

Improves sleep: Sex improves sleep. At the time of orgasm, a hormone named ‘prolactin’ is released. This helps to get good sound sleep.

Improves memory: Sexual acts improves the functioning of brain. It thus improves memory power.

It is a good exercise: Sex is a really great form of exercises uses about five calories per minute. It bumps up your heart rate and uses various muscles.

Reduces stress: Sex reduces stress. Sexual arousal releases a brain chemical that revs up your brain s pleasure and reward system.

