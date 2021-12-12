Kriti rents Amitabh’s duplex house

Actress Kriti Sanon has rented Amitabh Bachchan’s duplex home in Mumbai’s Andheri neighbourhood. The rent and also the security deposit for the residence have finally

According to Money Control the rent for the duplex unit, is Rs. 10 lakh per month for two years. The apartment sits on the 27th and 28th floors of the Altantis building in Andheri West, near Lokhandwala Road. There are four parking spaces available at the residence.

On Nov 12 the leave and licence agreement of the apartment were registered. According to the report, the lease and rental term will be for 24 months, from October 16, 2021, to October 15, 2023.

Amitabh purchased the 5,184 sqft condominium in Atlantis for 31 crores in December 2020, however, it was registered on April 2021. Kriti has paid a security deposit of Rs. 60 lakh.