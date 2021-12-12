‘Mahua Moitra will have to join the BJP after two years’: Predicts BJP MP

Kolkata: BJP MP Saumitra Khan claimed that Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra will not get party ticket in the next general election. The BJP leader also said that the TMC MP will join BJP within two years.

‘Only the position of Mamata Banerjee’s nephew can remain forever. Mahua Moitra speaks well, she is progressing which Mamata is not liking. Moitra will have to join the BJP after two years to contest the elections. Moitra will not be able to get a ticket from TMC after two years. We are waiting for it and we will see it happening. She will not be able to stay in TMC for long’, said the BJP leader.

Saumitra Khan also alleged that one can be a party worker in TMC and not a leader as Mamata Banerjee cannot tolerate anybody growing as a leader. He also said that Mamata only cares for her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Earlier a video of TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticizing Mahua Moitra in a public rally had been surfaced in social media. Mamata Banerjee said that the party will select who will run in the polls and who will not and that one individual cannot stay in one position for long.