Mahzooz Draw: 13 lucky winners take home 100,000 UAE dirhams each

Dubai: 10 lucky winners shared 1 million UAE dirhams at the 55th weekly Mahzooz Draw held on Saturday. Each of the winners will get 100,000 UAE dirhams. They matched 4 of the 5 winning numbers, which were: 2, 5, 19, 44, 48.

Three other lucky winners bagged 100,000 UAE dirhams. The winning IDs were 8781942, 8768744 and 8824504, which belonged to Mahendiran, Abdelrehem and Jocelyn, respectively.

Also Read: National Day Raffle: Indian expat wins 500,000 UAE dirhams

1,015 participants matched 3 out of 5 numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh 350 each. The total prize money won on Saturday night’s draw was Dh 1,655,250. The top prize of Dh10 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the grand draw on Saturday, December 18, at 9pm.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.