Moderate intensity earthquake hits Bikaner

Bikaner: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Bikaner in Rajasthan on Sunday evening. The epicenter of the earthquake was 384 Kilometers northwest of Bikaner at a depth of 19 Kilometers. There is no immediate report of any causality, injury or damage to property.

Also Read: Strong earthquake of 5.0 hits Japan

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that another earthquake of 4.3 magnitude has struck Moirang in Manipur on Sunday. The epicenter of the earthquake was at 127Kilometers southeast of Moirang at a depth of 30 Kilometers.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-12-2021, 18:56:20 IST, Lat: 30.00 & Long: 70.10, Depth: 19 Km ,Location: 381km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/ivISDkHIL6 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/gTkNyc0CzC — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 12, 2021