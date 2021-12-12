National Day Raffle: Indian expat wins 500,000 UAE dirhams

Dubai: An Indian expat won 500,000 UAE dirhams in the UAE National Day raffle draw hosted on www.idealz.com. Ganesh Jayaraman, an office administrator working in Dubai has won the fortune.

A total of 10 winners took home a prize money of more than 2 million UAE dirhams in the raffle draw held on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of the UAE. The draws took place live on December 2 at Sunset Beach and were telecast live on television.

Idealz, is the official digital raffle partner of Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment. The e-commerce platform is the exclusive point of sale of the DSF Mega Cash Prize worth Dh 750,000 amongst a host of other prizes.