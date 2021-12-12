One Plus pulls out Android 12 . Update leaves it riddled with issues :

Android 12 has been available only for a few days for the OnePlus 9 series smartphones, but negative responses from consumers have caused the company to pull the plug on the update due to severe ColorOS-merger difficulties.

With the new update, OnePlus had revised OxygenOS to a better looking ColorOS. This new update makes sense as OnePlus is under the same parent company (BBK electronics) as Oppo. The new OxygenOS 12 is effectively a layer on top of Oppo’s ColorOS, and it’s the first time a smartphone from the company has been upgraded from standard OxygenOS to this new Oppo-flavored version. According to Android Police, the new update is ‘just awful’ highlighting the need to toggle the screen refresh rate (120Hz, 90Hz, 60 Hz) which had been eliminated with the new update. Some Options end up crashing over and over. For a so-called stable release, OxygenOS 12 is riddled with bugs and issues. The majority of these difficulties appear to be related to the move from OxygenOS to ColorOS, with numerous settings failing to migrate correctly. Notably, according to 9to5Google, executing a factory reset after updating appears to resolve the majority of the issues at hand.

OnePlus has since confirmed to Android Police that the Android 12 upgrade has been removed and is no longer being rolled out to OnePlus 9 users. The company says its software team is aware of the problems and is working to resolve them, with the objective of releasing a new version soon.