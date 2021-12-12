Pics from actress Ankita Lokhande’s mehendi ceremony surface

Ankita Lokhande, who is getting married later this month, has been actively uploading images from her pre-wedding celebrations on Instagram. On the other hand, her Mehendi artist Veena Nagda uploaded photos from the actress’ Mehendi event in Mumbai last night.

She also shared pictures with the bride-to-be and wrote: ‘Congratulations! Lokhande Ankita. Wish you a happy married life ahead’.

Earlier this month, Ankita shared pictures from her pre-wedding rituals and she wrote: ‘Sacred’. She also added the hashtags #AnVikikahani and #preweddingfestivities to her post.

Ankita Lokhande is a well-known personality in the Hindi television industry, best known for co-starring with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the renowned television drama Pavitra Rishta as Archana. They dated for six years before breaking up in 2016. Ankita has been in programmes such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki in addition to Pavitra Rishta.