Religious scholar murdered in Afghanistan

Farah: A religious scholar was shot dead in Afghanistan’s Western Farah province, according to a media report on Sunday.

Badrudin, the chief of the culture and information department of the province, stated that the murder was committed on Saturday in the provincial capital of Farah. He added that the culprits absconded from the scene after committing the crime. Budrudin further said that the security personnel have initiated a search operation for the assailants.