Royal Bengal Tiger spotted after 23 years in Buxa Tiger Reserve

Buxa: A Royal Bengal Tiger was spotted after 23 years on Sunday, by a trap camera at the Buxa Tiger Reserve. This is the first spotted Royal Bengal Tiger in the tiger reserve since 1998. The reserve officials also informed that the jungle safari for the tourists in the forest has been restricted for five days.

The officials added that the tiger reserve is taking all the necessary steps inorder to protect the tiger. ‘As per the images, only one tiger is seen, can be more. A monitoring team has been formed. We will place 70 more trap cameras, apart from the 150 cameras already installed’, the Field Director of the tiger reserve, Buddharaj Sweba was quoted by ANI.