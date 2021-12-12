Saira Banu breaks down on late Dilip Kumar’s 99th birth anniversary

On the occasion of the late actor Dilip Kumar’s 99th birth anniversary, the nation recalled him fondly. On this occasion, the actor’s wife Saira Banu stepped out for an event honouring him, but she couldn’t hold back her tears and sobbed at the event. Subhash Ghai, a filmmaker and director who considers Dilip Kumar to be his guru, hosted the event, which also included legendary actor Dharmendra.

Saira Banu was invited to a college to unveil a Dilip Kumar mural painting. Saira mentioned in an interview with a leading daily about the occasion, ‘There were several stories they narrated. Subhash Ji was insisting for the past three days. Eventually, I decided that I should not let him down’.

Speaking about Dharmendra’s visit, Saira said, ‘Dharam Ji was awake the entire night yesterday, thinking about the memories he had shared with Saheb. He is one of those who calls me frequently talking about Saheb. This morning, he spoke to me and decided to drop by at Whistling Woods’.

Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7 after a protracted illness. He was laid to rest at Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz, Mumbai, with full state honours.