‘Sattagrah, not Satyagrah’: Rahul Gandhi calls to kick out Hindutvadis, bring Hindu rule in the country

Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out on Sunday that India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvadis, who want hold in power in any condition. He also alleged that the inflation and suffering in the country are caused because the Hindutvadis.

‘This is a country of Hindus, not Hindutvadis. If there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis. Hindutvadis want power in any condition’, Rahul said addressing a rally against rising inflation in Jaipur. Explaining Hindu and Hindutva as two different terms, Rahul said that just as two living beings cannot have one soul, two words cannot have the same meaning. ‘A Hindu is one who is not afraid of anyone and embraces everyone. Hindutvadi spends his entire life for power whether he has to beat of kill someone,’ the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi said that Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu and Godse was Hindutvadi, asserting that that a Hindu continuously searches for truth and spends his entire life for the search just like Mahatma Gandhi. But, in the end, one Hindutvadi fired three bullets in his chest, he said. ‘This is Sattagrah and not Satyagrah’, Rahul said. ‘I am Hindu and not Hindutvadi,’ he added. Rahul called out to kick out Hindutvadis once again from the country and the rule of Hindus have to be brought.

He further targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing that his friends have ‘ruined’ the country. ‘Modi ji and his three-four industrialist friends ruined the country in seven years’, he said. Earlier while speaking at the rally, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the Modi-led Central government, alleging that it wants to sell to its industrialist friends whatever Congress party had built in 70 years. She also accused that the government is working for select industrialist friends, instead of working for the benefit of people and farmers.