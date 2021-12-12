Schools in Sharjah announces 3-day weekend

Sharjah: The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has approved a new weekend for all private educational institutions in the Emirate. As per the authority, all private schools will have three days off-Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The new weekend rule will come into force from January 1, 2022.

Earlier. authorities in the emirate had announced three-day weekend for all government employees in Sharjah. As per the new order from January 1, 2022, Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be the new weekend. The decision was made as per directives issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Earlier the UAE Government had revised the workweek timings. As per the new order, all government employees will get two-and-a-half days off every week. All government employees will be working on Fridays till 12 pm and will get the rest of the day off. Saturdays and Sundays will be off days.