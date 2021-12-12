Simbu hospitalised in Chennai due to viral infection

Actor Silambarasan TR has been admitted to a hospital with a severe viral infection, according to reports. The actor was most recently seen in the action-drama film Maanaadu, which received critical acclaim for its groundbreaking addition to the thriller and science fiction genres in the South cinema industry.

The actor has been hospitalised in Chennai owing to a viral illness, according to a tweet from Entertainment Industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai. He also stated that the illness is unrelated to COVID-19. The statement came only a day after the actor tweeted a trailer for Gautham Menon’s forthcoming flick Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The movie is described as an action drama.

Following the news of the actor’s hospitalisation, some devoted admirers took to social media to wish him a swift recovery. One fan wrote, ‘Wishing you a very speedy recovery dear THALAIVAN @SilambarasanTR_ naa All of our prayers with you!!’ while another one commented, ‘Oh it’s bad I hope soon he recovers from viral infection don’t worry #STR’.