Strong earthquake of 5.0 hits Japan

Tokyo: A strong earthquake of 5.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck eastern Japan on Sunday. The epicentre of the earthquake was the southern part of Ibaraki prefecture, east of the capital Tokyo.

There is no immediate report of any causality, injury or damage to property. No tsunami warning was issued.

Japan tops the list of the earthquake prone areas in the world. The island nation witnesses’ regular earthquakes as it is situated on the ‘Pacific Ring of fire’. As per studies, the country reports more than 1500 earthquakes a year.