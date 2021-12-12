Terrorist gunned down in Awantipora

Awantipora: Security forces neutralized a terrorist affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in an encounter in the Baragam area of Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir. The slain terrorist has been identified as Sameer Ahmed Tantray.

After getting information about the presence of terrorists in the area, the security forces launched a search operation. Terrorists fired upon the search party to which the forces retaliated, leading to an encounter. The encounter is going on.

Earlier, three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Check Cholan area of Shopian district on Wednesday. While one was neutralized in the morning, another two were killed later.