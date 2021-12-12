‘The only superstar’: Harbhajan Singh’s Bday wish to Superstar Rajinikanth wins hearts

On the occasion of the 71st Birthday of Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth, several fans and celebrities came up with greetings for the legend. However, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘hearty’ wishes caught the attention of netizens.

Posting a picture of himself with a Rajinikanth tattoo on his chest, Harbhajan wrote an adorable note in Tamil which when roughly translated read- ‘I bear the Superstar on my chest. You were the Billa of the eighties, Basha of the nineties and the Annaaththe of 2k. My sweet birthday wishes to the one and only superstar of Indian cinema’.

Apart from Harbhajan Singh, scores of celebrities from politics, film industry, and sports have extended their birthday greetings to Rajinikanth.