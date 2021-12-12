This one rupee note will fetch you Rs 7 lakh

Mumbai: You can earn lakhs of rupees sitting at your home if you have some old notes and coins. Old notes and coins are very valuable things for collectors. They are ready to pay any amount of money for these rare pieces.

This one rupee note is an 80-year-old note and it carries the signature of the then-governor, JW Kelly. This note was published in 1935.

Know how to sell these old notes:

To sell coins on OLX, you must first create an account as a seller.

After that, click to upload a snapshot of both sides of the coin.

Then, provide your phone number and e-mail address.

Check the information you supplied on the website.

Anyone interested in purchasing will contact you.