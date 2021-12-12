Twitter asks US judge to dismiss lawsuit filed by Trump over ban

You won’t be surprised to learn that Twitter is contesting former President Trump’s ban case. Twitter has urged a court to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming that it misinterprets and threatens its First Amendment free speech rights. The social media platform pointed out that it is a private firm that isn’t compelled to host speech it doesn’t agree with, and that Trump had frequently broken the terms he agreed to when he signed up for the site. According to Twitter, a forced ban reversal would violate fundamental principles of constitutional law.

Furthermore, Twitter said that its editorial decisions were based on fundamental public issues, such as threats to a peaceful White House transition and utterances that may lead to additional bloodshed. Trump’s tweets were first reported as deceptive by the firm in the run-up to the January 6th Capitol attack, but he was eventually barred when he continued.

According to lead attorney John Coale, Twitter is a ‘state actor’ because Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act allegedly translates to a subsidy that obligates it to uphold the First Amendment in the same way that the government does. In a court brief, Biden’s Justice Department objected to this interpretation, claiming that Section 230 is only intended to safeguard against liability, not to govern the speech of authorities like the ex-President.

Trump isn’t waiting for Twitter, Facebook, or other social media platforms to resurface. He recently started Truth Social in an attempt to empower himself and other conservatives who have been marginalised by the IT industry. If Twitter’s request for dismissal is granted, Trump won’t have an option except to abandon his once-favoured platform.