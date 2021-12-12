What next now? Japan innovates mask which glow on detection of Covid virus

Japanese researchers have produced masks that detect COVID-19 by shining under UV light and by using ostrich antibodies. Yasuhiro Tsukamoto and his colleagues at Kyoto Prefectural University in western Japan made the finding, which may lead to low-cost Covid detection testing at home.

According to a news statement, based on prior studies revealing the birds’ great resilience to sickness, the scientists first created a mask filter coated with ostrich antibodies that targeted the new coronavirus.

Test volunteers wore the masks for eight hours before having the filters removed and being sprayed with a substance that lights under ultraviolet light if the virus is present. People infected with COVID-19 wore filters that glowed around the nose and mouth.

If the virus is discovered, the team intends to improve the masks so that they glow automatically without the need for special illumination. Tsukamoto, a veterinary professor and the university’s president, has spent years studying ostriches in the hopes of harnessing their immunity to combat Avian flu, allergies, and other ailments.

Tsukamoto told the Kyodo news agency that he discovered his own COVID-19 positivity and found that it glowed when checked. After a regular test, the diagnosis was confirmed.