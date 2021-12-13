Bombay HC asks Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai Police on Dec 22

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday asked actor Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai Police on December 22 for the investigation of an FIR registered against her for her Instagram post with alleged derogatory remarks made against Sikhs. The court was considering Ranaut’s plea against the FIR registered against her.

Ranaut will appear at Khar police station on December 22 to record her statement. The Maharashtra government has agreed not to take any coercive action against her till January 25, the next date of hearing. Mumbai Police had informed the court that Ranaut has not been responding to any of its notice and ‘not cooperating’ with the investigation.

Recently, a petition had also been filed in the Supreme court against Ranaut seeking censoring of all her social media posts in future in order to maintain law and order in the country. Advocate Charanjeet Singh Chanderpal in the plea demanded that none of her posts on social media should be allowed without amendment, deletion, modification or censoring in order to maintain law and order in the country. The plea filed by Chanderpal also sought direction to transfer all the FIRs filed across India, against the actor for her remarks on farmers’ protest, to Khar police station, Mumbai, and charge sheet be filed in a period of six months along with expeditious trial within a period of two years.