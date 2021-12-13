Russia backs down on COVID limitations

Russian authorities backed down from enacting some of the unvaccinated restrictions that had been proposed a month ago and sparked popular uproar across the huge country, where vaccine uptake remains low.

On Monday, the speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, announced that a bill restricting access to domestic and international flights and trains to those who have been fully vaccinated, have recently recovered from COVID-19 or are medically exempt from vaccination had been withdrawn.

The bill, along with another establishing similar limits in a variety of public areas, was scheduled for first reading on Thursday, but speaker Vyacheslav Volodin cited ‘a joint decision by the State Duma and the administration’ to remove it off the calendar for the time being.