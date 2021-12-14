Tsunami warning issued as strong earthquake hits Indonesia

Jakarta: Indonesia issued a tsunami warning after strong earthquake of magnitude 7.5 on the Richter Scale struck East Nusa Tenggara region on Tuesday. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the depth of the earthquake was 5 km.

Indonesia is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis as it is situated in the ‘Ring of Fire’. The island nation sits on the meeting points of many tectonic plates, including the Eurasian, North American, Juan de Fuca, Cocos, Caribbean, Nazca, Antarctic, Indian, Australian, Philippine and other smaller plates. About 90% of the Earth’s earthquakes and about 81% of the world’s largest earthquakes occur along the Ring of Fire.

Earlier in January, around 105 people were killed and 6500 injured in a strong earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter Scale that hit Mamuju and Majene districts in West Sulawesi province. Around 92,000 people were displaced in the earthquake.