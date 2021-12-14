Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces new flight service

Abu Dhabi: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced that it will operate commercial flight services to Krasnodar in Russia from February 7, 2022. The low-budget air carrier will operate flights to Krasnodar on Mondays and Fridays.

The announcement follows the recent addition of Moscow to the airline’s flight network making Krasnodar the second Russian destination available with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. With this latest addition, Wizz Air will have 34 routes in operation.

Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app.