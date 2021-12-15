Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah visas for foreign pilgrims aged 12 and above

Riyadh: Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has announced that foreign pilgrims aged 12 and above will be allowed to perform Umrah. At present, only those aged 18 and older were allowed to perform pilgrimage.

According to the new guidelines, GCC citizens coming to Saudi Arabia must register proof of their vaccination status on the Muqeem platform. They also have to register on the Tawakkalna and Eatmarna apps after arriving in the country.

Also Read: European country extends state of emergency

Pilgrims coming from other countries must provide proof of vaccination on the Qudoom platform and after entering Saudi Arabia they must register on the Tawakkalna and Eatmarna apps. Once their health status is updated on the Tawakkalna app, they can book permits for Umrah and prayer at the Grand Mosque.