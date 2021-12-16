Emirates Airlines announces full capacity on select flights

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has announced that it will increase its passenger capacity to 100% on selected flights . The Dubai-based air carrier will increase its capacity to flights to Brisbane and Perth in Australia.

From February 5, Emirates flights to Perth will operate at full capacity. Flights to Brisbane will operate in full capacity from today. The airline will use its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration for the services.

The air carrier will also increase the frequency of flights between Dubai and Brisbane to five times weekly, effective January 1, 2022. Frequency of flights Between Dubai-Perth route will also increase to five times weekly. Tickets can be booked by visiting www.emirates.com or through preferred travel agents.

According to the new guidelines issued by Australian authorities. all vaccinated passengers arriving in Perth will not be subject to quarantine. Passengers arriving at Brisbane were also exempted from quarantine in government facilities, but they must undergo self-isolation.