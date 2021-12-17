DH Latest NewsDH NEWSInternational

US schools step up security in response to shooting and bomb threats on Tik Tok

Dec 17, 2021, 12:52 pm IST

New York: Following  a viral post on the popular video sharing app TikTok, schools across the United States are on high alert. The viral post warns  “shooting and bomb threats” at schools around the country on Friday. The threat is also reported as a challenge. The threat, however, has deemed to be hoax by authorities.

Since parents and students are concerned, the  police presence on campus has increased in states like  New York, Connecticut, Arizona, Illinois, Montana and Pennsylvania. Some of the states have even announced that the school buildings will be closed on Friday. The menacing post was made anonymously on TikTok. Authorities believe it started in Arizona, and they’re trying to reassure the parents by telling them that viral messages aren’t credible.

