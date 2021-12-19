Greasing of palms take on a lighter note, With 0 rupee notes: Read more…

There are various denominations of currency notes in India like the Rs 5, the Rs 10, the Rs 20, the Rs 50, the Rs 100, the Rs 500 and the Rs 2000, but you may be surprised to learn that there is also a zero rupee note. Yes, you read it right. India has used Zero rupee notes for over a decade. The Reserve Bank of India prints currency notes in India, but zero rupee notes are not printed by RBI. Let’s learn more about these notes.

The Zero Rupee note was first introduced by an NGO called Fifth Pillar in 2007. A zero rupee note with the contact details of government authorities on the back was introduced to discourage bribery. Whenever a corrupt government official asks for a bribe, the NGO encouraged citizens to pay a zero rupee note.

Fifth Pillar is an NGO based in Tamil Nadu that issued millions of zero rupee notes. The zero rupee notes were printed in various languages such as Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, and its volunteers distribute these notes at public places such as railway stations, bus stations and markets in order to raise awareness about bribery, and share their primary goal of eradicating corruption. There’s even a cheeky note within the note that says- If anyone demands a bribe, give this note and report the case.