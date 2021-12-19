NATO general wants alliance troops stationed in Bulgaria and Romania – Der Spiegel

Following Russia’s soldier build-up along the Ukraine border, NATO’s top general has urged the alliance to maintain a military presence in Bulgaria and Romania, according to German newspaper Spiegel on Saturday.

It said that Tod Wolters, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, proposed expanding the alliance’s ‘Enhanced Forward Presence’ mission, in which armed forces have been deployed to the Baltic nations and eastern Poland.

Wolters was not specifically quoted by Der Spiegel. During a video conference with military commanders from ‘partner states,’ it stated that NATO received ‘knowledge’ that Wolters had ‘asked for a reinforcement of soldiers on NATO’s eastern frontier.’

The plan would ‘extend NATO’s presence to Romania and Bulgaria through the Enhanced Forward Presence (EFP) mission,’ according to the document.

Der Spiegel’s report was met with silence by NATO. Both Bulgaria and Romania have requested that NATO expand its presence in their nations.

On Friday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the alliance will ‘constantly examine the need to further adapt our posture, our presence, including in the Southeast of the region, because we need to be sure that we can always protect and defend members against any threat.’

Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine has heightened tensions with NATO, which has urged Moscow not to invade the former Soviet republic.