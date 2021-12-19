Nitish to embark on state-wide social reforms yatra from Dec 22

Patna: With the Opposition and allies alike raising concerns about Bihar’s largest social reform initiative, ‘prohibition,’ which is now in its sixth year despite ongoing smuggling challenges, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar , who is known for embarking on state-wide visits through his well-drafted ‘yatras’ attached with a cause that the common people can identify with, will be on a ‘social reforms yatra’ from Motihari in East Champaran to tell the people about the benefits of prohibition, beginning December 22, a day after the last cabinet meeting of the year in Valmikinagar. Prior to the 2015 assembly elections, he had enforced a prohibition in the area as a response to the demands of the women. According to the statement from the cabinet coordination department, the yatra will cover one district each in six divisions and two districts each in three divisions. Kumar will also speak in public rallies in all the divisions. The yatra will come to a close on January 15 with programmes in Patna and Nalanda. In addition to others, women volunteers from Jeevika self-help groups will also participate in the CM’s programme.