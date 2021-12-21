Boris Johnson rules out new COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas

On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that additional COVID-19 limitations would not be implemented in England before Christmas, but the situation remained exceedingly tough, and the government may be forced to act later.

COVID-19 cases in the UK have reached new highs in the last week as the highly transmissible Omicron variety spreads, and hospitalizations are also on the rise.

On Monday, Johnson met with his cabinet for more than two hours to discuss the latest COVID-19 data. Despite warnings from some experts, some ministers have reportedly fought back against the likelihood of fresh limitations before Christmas.

In a video uploaded on social media, Johnson said, ‘We don’t think there is enough evidence today to support any stricter steps before Christmas.’