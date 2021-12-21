Home Minister’s guidance prompted IAS officer to post photo of cooking, but stove is off!

The Kanpur-based Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Raj Shekhar recently posted a picture of himself trying to cook poha on Twitter, but forgot to light the stove, prompting Twitterati to point this out. Users of the microblogging site mocked the Kanpur Commissioner for his oversight. However, some of them also defended him, saying the gas may have been turned off after the dish was cooked.

Please wish me Good Luck. Trying my luck in Cooking…? Preparing the Poha for the Breakfast under guidance of Home Minister…? pic.twitter.com/y607j5Yzr1 — Raj Shekhar IAS (@rajiasup) December 19, 2021

‘Please wish me good luck. Trying my luck in cooking…Preparing the poha for breakfast under the guidance of Home Minister [sic],’ he wrote while sharing the pic, in which he can be seen wearing earphones and smiling for the camera while holding a spatula. Priyanka Chaturvedi, a Shiv Sena member, took advantage of the picture to criticize the skyrocketing cost of cooking gas.

‘Cooking without fire while dressed in a suit …yeah you do need help. Help in staging social media pics (sic),’ joked one.’The stove is off. Airpods are on. A typical Indian bureaucrat,’ said another. ‘Masterstroke. United Nations has lauded this idea as this reduces global warming by half,’ posted a user. Raj Shekhar is an IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre from the 2004 batch currently serving as Commissioner in Kanpur.