Parliament’s winter session likely to conclude today

The Winter session of Parliament is expected to end on Wednesday, a day ahead of schedule, news agency PTI reported. The session began on November 29 and was set to conclude on December 23. With the government completing majority of its legislative agenda, the news agency reported that the Parliament could be adjourned sine die on Wednesday.

The report comes a day after Parliament passed a bill to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar on Tuesday. The opposition staged a walkout in protest of the bill, while in the Rajya Sabha, high drama broke out after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien threw a rulebook at the reporters’ table, prompting his suspension from the House for ‘unruly behaviour’.

Since the beginning of the session on November 29, Parliament has been seeing constant disruption as Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu suspended 12 MPs for their unruly behaviour during the monsoon session. Every day since then, the suspended MPs have held a protest near the Gandhi statue at the Parliament premise.