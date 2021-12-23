Elon Musk says it is the ‘biggest threat’ to modern civilization: Read more…

Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, said political correctness is the greatest threat to modern civilisation. He told comedian Dave Chappelle that ‘At its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary, and hateful. Basically, it gives people armored with false virtues so that they can be cruel and mean’.

Moreover, the billionaire defended the decision to liquidate his shares in Tesla. During his speech, he said he wanted to reach the goal of selling 10 percent of his shares in the world’s most valuable car company. According to him, he sold enough stock to get to approximately 10 percent plus the option exercise stuff and tried to be literal.

He asked ‘Do we want a humorless society that is simply rife with condemnation and hate?’ and said ‘Wokeness basically wants to make comedy illegal, which is not cool’. Talking about how it is ‘increasingly difficult to get things done’ in California, Musk said, ‘California used to be the land of opportunity and now it is… becoming more so the land of sort of overregulation, overlitigation, overtaxation’.

Read more: A Peek into the Royals’ Life via Scandalous Custody Battle: Blackmail for Affair, Horses & Jewellery

Musk has also expressed an ambition to colonize Mars and plans to launch orbital flights next year as part of his company’s plans to return to the moon. The brash South African-born 50-year-old has seen his wealth surge to over $250 billion during the pandemic, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaires’ list. As of this year, he has become the world’s wealthiest person, overtaking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.