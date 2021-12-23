Explosion inside Ludhiana district court; 2 dead, 5 injured

At least two people were dead in an explosion inside the Ludhiana district court, Punjab, today. Four people have also been reported to have suffered injuries in the blast.

The explosion is reported to have taken place around 12:22 p.m. in a bathroom on the second floor of the court complex. The blast was powerful enough to shatter glass windows in the adjoining rooms and also damaged the bathroom walls. The district court was in session when the explosion took place.

The area has been cordoned off by the police, and fire engines have arrived on the spot. In the heart of Ludhiana city, the district court is located near the District Commissioner’s office. The bomb disposal and forensics team has been called from Chandigarh to investigate the incident.

‘There is no need to panic’, said Ludhiana CP. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has announced that he will visit Ludhiana to assess the situation.