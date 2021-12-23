France rolls out vaccination programs for children

On Wednesday, French children held fearfully to their parents as they entered a massive vaccine centre west of Paris, then walked gleefully away with a colourful vaccination certificate, as the country began mass COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged from 5 to 11.

The immunization programme comes at a crucial time for the French government, which is dealing with the greatest infection rates since the pandemic began while also attempting to avert a new lockdown.

The rapidly spreading omicron strain is anticipated to be prevalent in France by next week, according to the health minister, who ruled out any extra limitations on public life for the time being. Officials are hopeful that an increase in vaccines would be enough to relieve the growing demand on hospitals, where COVID-19 patients account for more than 60 percent of the total beds available.