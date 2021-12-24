Guru Randhawa becomes first Indian male singer with 30 million Instagram followers

Guru Randhawa, who just released the video song ‘Dance Meri Rani’ with sizzling diva Nora Fatehi, has surpassed 30 million Instagram followers. Guru Randhawa is the first Indian male vocalist to achieve such a level of popularity. ‘Lahore’, ‘High Rated Gabru’, ‘Ishare Tere’, and the most current ‘Dance Meri Rani’, are some of Guru’s most popular songs.

Speaking about the same, he said, ‘It’s overwhelming to receive so much love from my fans and audiences worldwide. My heartfelt gratitude to all who have unconditionally loved me, appreciated and cherished my music’.

He also complimented his followers for embracing and loving his music as well as inspiring him. ‘It feels surreal and I am absolutely speechless to express my feeling in words. Without my fans’ support, this wouldn’t be possible’.

Also Read: 2 days to go: Kareena Kapoor on day 12 of quarantine after contracting COVID-19

Guru and Nora showcase their scorching and searing chemistry in the video song Dance Meri Rani. The premise of the song centres around a mermaid’s wish to dance like a normal girl, and Nora Fatehi’s transformation into a mermaid is magnificent. Randhawa uses his superpowers in the song, and Nora begins to dance. She not only attracts attention with her sizzling dances, but also with her twerks.